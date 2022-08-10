Valkyrae explains why she’s deleted all her dating apps

YouTube star Valkyrae opened up about her dating life in a recent podcast where she revealed that she’s no longer perusing for partners on dating apps.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, with over 3.7 million subscribers on the video platform.

As such, it stands to reason that her many fans would be interested in her dating life… but according to Valkyrae, she’s currently single and enjoying meeting new people.

However, dating apps in particular are not part of her search for Mr. Right. The streamer says that she’s gotten rid of her dating apps over fears that someone will only want to be with her because she’s a famous streamer — not because they actually like her.

Twitter: Valkyrae Valkyrae is one of YouTube’s most popular live streamers.

“I uninstalled it, but I have tried dating apps,” she explained to fellow 100 Thieves member Peter Parker. “I get too paranoid that I’m gonna get recognized and that’s gonna be the reason why they’re trying to talk to me.”

Despite her rocky relationship with dating apps, Rae says that she actually had a successful date thanks to one program… but had to end the relationship when she got too busy.

“I’ve gotten into the habit of installing it, uninstalling it. Installing it, and then uninstalling it. I’ve actually gone on a date through a dating app. He was wonderful, he was great, but then I got too busy and I cut things off.”

Rae also shares similar fears in regards to “verified” dating apps, which are only used by genuine celebrities and people of note.

“I’ve tried one of those apps before, and it’s still, you never know. Even if they’re verified, what if they’re like, ‘Oh my god, is that Valkyrae?'”

(Topic begins at 57:30)

Valkyrae says she would rather “meet someone naturally that just doesn’t recognize me out in the street” — but so far, she’s single and enjoying life as one of the internet’s most-watched female live streamers.