Can you play Tactics Ogre Reborn on Steam Deck?

Tactics Ogre Reborn is officially here, bringing the retro RPG to modern consoles. But, is Tactics Ogre Reborn Steam Deck compatible?

Tactics Ogre is one of the most legendary strategy RPG’s in the history of the medium and has provided a template for the genre since it was originally released to the Super Famicom in 1995.

The version of the SRPG that exploded its popularity in the West was the PlayStation Portable release in 2010, a version that updated some of the game’s more antiquated systems and brought it to a mobile console for the very first time.

Now, we’re getting a remastered version over a decade later, a game that’s coming to every modern gaming console including Steam. However, fans of the franchise have been wondering if the game can be played on the Steam Deck. Let’s get into if the game can be played on Steam Deck, and how much space it will take up on Valve’s portable console.

Tactics Ogre Reborn on Steam Deck

Tactics Ogre Reborn is playable on Steam Deck. Although the game’s visuals are more demanding with this remaster, the game doesn’t require a ton of power to run, meaning it’ll run extremely smoothly on the portable Steam Deck console.

Square Enix Tactics Ogre Reborn releases on November 11, 2022.

Reborn only requires 15 GB of space to download, meaning it won’t take up too much of your internal storage or your microSD card if you have one.

