Can you play Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck?

Is Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck? Tons of fans of CD Projekt’s futuristic open-world RPG have been wondering if they can fire up their copy of Cyberpunk on their portable gaming device. Here’s what you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had an enormous revival thanks to a popular Netflix anime as well as tons of updates to the game which originally launched as a horrid affair.

Since the Steam Deck first launched in February 2022, many fans have been wondering if Cyberpunk 2077 would be playable on it.

Let’s dive into if and how you can play Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck.

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077 got off to a rough start but has seen a recent influx of players.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck?

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Steam Deck. The game is not officially verified on Steam Deck just yet, however, but the game is extremely playable on the device.

The Edgerunners update that hit the game in early September also brought a few changes to make the Steam Deck experience better for Cyberpunk 2077 players. This update includes small bug fixes to issues such as the game becoming unresponsive after trying to change key bindings, as well as fixing an issue where the dedicated preset was applying Ultra settings instead of properly crafted graphics settings.

Even without the official seal of approval from Valve, Cyberpunk runs well on the Steam Deck and should be good to go whether you want high-level graphics or crispy smooth frame rates.