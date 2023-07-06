Bluesky starts selling domains to avoid advertising

In a new move, Twitter competitor Bluesky is attempting a different business model to avoid advertising on the social platform.

A pair of new announcements from the social media platform, Bluesky, lay out the company’s plans for avoiding advertising. Backed by the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, Bluesky has partnered with a domain registrar Namecheap.

The move is predominantly aimed at bringing cash into the social platform, as it tries to figure out a business models that don’t involve advertising. In a blog post, Bluesky admits that ads within the app can cause “negative long-term consequences”. This includes trying to lock users in, and eventually “users become the product”.

Article continues after ad

Bluesky runs on a public protocol that it had developed while Dorsey was still involved at Twitter. However, once the company “changed hands“, the project was ultimately terminated. The idea behind the AT Protocol is to have an interconnected “federation” of services that can all communicate with each other – similar to Meta adopting Mastodon’s protocols to create Threads.

Bluesky funding itself with domain sales

However, protocols that haven’t been properly launched can’t make money, and Bluesky is trying to be as transparent as it can about its business. The current plan is to use domains while it figures things out.

Article continues after ad

Bluesky’s usernames are a little different from something like Instagram or Twitter. The underlying protocol effectively creates a domain – bsky.social – and that’s your username. This would let people know where you’ve come from once the AT protocol is live and interconnected with other platforms.

However, you can also change your handle to a domain you already own. This gives you a unique username and acts as a sort of verification system on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Bluesky also won’t lock the domain into just their platform. It’s a fully featured domain, just with the right records baked in for working with the app’s username requirements.

How to change your Bluesky username to a domain

There are two ways to do this. Either through Bluesky itself, or using your own domain from another registrar.

Change handle with a Bluesky-bought domain

With the partnership with Namecheap, you can easily do this through Bluesky’s website. It will cost you, as again, this is literally just a domain.

Article continues after ad

After you’ve registered, paid and your domain appears in your account settings, wait for the DNS to turn into a tick as it sets itself up. This could take a while, but Bluesky claims it’ll be done in under “a minute”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once you have your domain, head back onto the home feed and choose settings. Scroll down to Advanced and choose “Change handle”. You’ll be presented with a box, underneath that choose I have my own domain. Again, another box will pop up with some information for you.

Article continues after ad

Type in the domain you’re going to use and this is where the paths diverge.







For those who bought their domain via Bluesky, simply press “Verify DNS record” and it should automatically link up. Refresh your page to make sure it worked.

If you own your domain from another source, you’ll need to head into your DNS records. This is usually in the settings provided by your domain broker, but could also be called various things. For CPanel, it’s under DNS Zone Editor, while on Google Domains, it’s simply under a settings menu called DNS.

Article continues after ad

Your provider will have its own guide, as we can’t cover every individual platform.

Add DNS records on your server

Once you’ve found the DNS Records section, change the type to TXT, copy the .atproto.[yourdomain] portion of the text and the DNS record itself into the correct boxes. Press save, and then head back to Bluesky.

Verify the DNS, which if it fails, it could take up to 48 hours to process. Periodically check on it if it does fail, as it could activate some time later.

Article continues after ad

After that, again, refresh your page and you’ll have a brand-spanking new username, unique to you.