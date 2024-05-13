Samsung rumor states budget Z Fold has been canceled

Samsung was anticipated to release more than two foldable phones this year. However, the latest rumors claim that there’s been a change of plan.

Samsung has been rumored to be working on a cheaper version of its upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

A report from South Korean publication TheElec suggested that the budget Galaxy Fold 6 might not launch in 2024. While the report doesn’t clearly state if the phone has been canceled or delayed, reliable Samsung leaker Revengus claims the phone has been outright canceled.

Samsung is rumored to have been forced to reevaluate the idea of a thinner and cheaper Z Fold 6 because of a “lack of product differentiation and uncertainty in performance.” This may mean that Samsung couldn’t add enough features to the phone to differentiate between the budget and the regular Galaxy Fold 6. But, it’s still possible that the company may release a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year.

The Korean publication states that the budget version of the Galaxy Z Gold 6 was being tested for durability, and Samsung had already subjected the phone to the 200,000-fold test.

It was initially reported that this budget foldable phone would be thinner than the Z Fold 5 because it might lack a digitizer. A digitizer is an additional layer under the display and is necessary for S-pen support. However, making the phone dust and water-resistant would have made it thicker than initially envisioned.

Samsung has been competing with Chinese smartphone makers to offer durable, thin foldable devices, with a clear gap in the market for a budget foldable. But, if the reports are true, the rumored budget Z Fold 6 didn’t meet expectations internally.