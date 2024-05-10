Nothing CMF Phone 1: Everything we know so far

Nothing is rumored to be working on a budget smartphone named the CMF Phone 1, which sits under a sub-brand. If you’re curious about what specs and features the CMF Phone 1 might come with, we’ve gathered all the leaks and rumors about the device.

Nothing itself is a new brand in the consumer tech market, debuting with the Nothing Phone 1 in 2021, but the company already has a sub-brand. CMF by Nothing aims to offer budget-friendly gadgets. So far it has only delivered cheap earphones and smartwatches. But it looks like it’s finally ready to throw its hat into the smartphone ring.

The rumored smartphone from the Nothing spin-off could be named the CMF Phone 1. That’s according to leaks and Nothing’s smartphone naming trend. They already have a Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, and a possible Phone 3. But, the CMF Phone 1 is intended to be a budget alternative to the the $349 Phone 2a.

CMF Phone 1: Expected release timeline

CMF Phone 1’s release date is not confirmed yet. However, rumors claim that it will be announced by the end of this year. Nothing or CMF hasn’t even confirmed if the phone is actually in the works. The smartphone’s existence was first reported by Android Headlines, which spotted it on an unspecified regulatory website with the model number A015. Later, 91Mobiles spotted the same model number on India’s BIS website listed under CMF by Nothing brand.

CMF Phone 1: Rumored Price

A 91Mobiles report claims the CMF Phone 1 could be priced at around $150. The listing states it is priced at Rs 12,000 in India, or around $143. This is significantly less than any Nothing smartphone yet. The recent Phone 2a costs $349 while the Phone 2 from last year is $599.

CMF Phone 1: Design & display

If the Nothing Phone 1 and 2 are likened to the standard iPhone models, the CMF Phone 1 is the iPhone SE. As seen in the concept images shared by Reddit user Invalid-01, the smartphone brings a single-camera and the back is far from the iconic Nothing transparent look. But, it makes sense since a glass back will increase the price.

91Mobiles claims the CMF Phone 1 could have a plastic back with “some variant of Gorilla Glass protection” on the front. It could be available in orange, white and black. If the rumored price of the CMF Phone 1 is accurate, then it probably won’t look anything like a Nothing phone. CMF’s other products, like their smartwatch and earbuds, suggest Nothing is creating a clear distinction between its main brand and this budget sub-brand.

The smartphone will debut with a 6.5-inch display, but, it’s unclear which type of display it’ll use. Our best guess is a regular LCD screen, since an AMOLED or OLED display would jack up the price significantly.

CMF Phone 1: Specs speculation

Nothing

CMF Phone 1’s hardware specs are anyone’s guess at the moment. Since it’s a budget phone, we’d expect entry-level specs. 91Mobiles reports the phone will use a MediaTek processor without naming the exact SoC. The Phone 2a also uses a MediaTek chip, the Dimensity 7200 Pro to be specific.

The battery capacity is touted to be 5,000mAh while the charging speed is 33W. We’d not expect the phone to have wireless charging, either. (But, who would? It’s supposed to be a $150 phone).

All we know about the phone’s rear cameras is that there will only be one sensor. Budget phones don’t really pack the best cameras and this one might not be an exception. Expect the RAM capacity to be between 4GB to 8GB.

Is CMF Phone 1 worth waiting for?

No. Get the CMF Phone 1 when and if it launches but waiting for it doesn’t make sense. If you’re looking for a budget phone, grab any Samsung or Motorola you can find. When it comes to budget phones, you’re not aiming for something mind-blowing. You want a phone that works well for everyday tasks, and most budget phones will do just that, without having to wait for more of the same.