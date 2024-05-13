Modder creates gorgeous custom Zelda-themed N64 controller

One Reddit user has picked a unique way to make their brother’s birthday special by crafting a custom Nintendo 64 controller based on The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

Many people have fond memories of the Nintendo 64 and many of the games on it. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask remains one of the most highly-regarded on the system thanks to its memorably dark story and distinct visual style which stood out amongst other titles in the Zelda franchise.

EthanDoesWhatever crafted a unique tribute to the iconic Majora’s Mask game, in the form of a custom N64 controller. The controller was a gift for his brother’s birthday, who is also a big fan of the game.

He aimed to make something unique, and he certainly succeeded, as the finished product is stunning.

Reddit

To make the modded controller, Ethan found a cheap third-party N64 controller and sanded it down until it was roughly the shape he wanted. He then sculpted the details using Plumber’s epoxy putty. A fine-point file was then used to create the wood-grain effect. Finally, a nail file was used to finish off and make everything smooth.

A mix of watercolors and acrylic was used for the paint job, which was mixed and applied to the wood-grain effect to make it resemble painted wood. The design was carefully applied to match the game’s art style in the form of the titular Majora’s Mask.

Ethan expressed a desire to sell replicas of the controller and even had silicone injection molds created for the purpose. For various reasons, this never came to pass, but he has said in the Reddit thread that he might be willing to make them to order. He also said that he wanted to make the action buttons in resin for an even more otherworldly crystal effect, but it didn’t make it into the final version.