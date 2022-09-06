Apple Far Out event: What to expect, iPhone 14 & how to watch

With Apple’s latest event ready to go on September 7, we’re expecting a slew of information on the upcoming iPhone 14. Though, what else does Apple have up its sleeve?

It’s pretty much confirmed that every September, from now until the end of time, Apple will take to a stage to present the new iPhone. Tim Cook and the execs from Apple will do their best to convince you that this iteration, is the best iteration – ever.

For us regular folk, if you’re on a two-year contract or something similar, it’s probably just about that time of year when you can begin to badger those at your service provider to upgrade your phone. Who wouldn’t want to be on the iPhone 14 in 2022?

Apple’s Far Out event is set to be more focused on their smaller hardware, rather than talking about laptops, Macs and iPads. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a renowned Apple industry insider, claims that we’ll see more news about that in October or later in 2022.

So what should you expect to see from Apple at this September event? Well, we’ll break it down for you:

What to expect from the Apple event this September:

Apple Event: iPhone 14 expectations and rumors

The iPhone 14 is planned to be released this year, as usual, with a few tweaks to the formula. While nothing special appears to be planned for the hardware in a major way, it appears to be more about iteration this time round.

Apple’s iPhone 14 is expected to have a slightly upgraded version of the A15 chip seen inside the iPhone 13. The Mini is also being squashed, being replaced with the 14 Plus. This will be the exact same phone as the regular 14, but planned to be about the same size as the Pro Max variations.

As for the camera, expect to see an upgraded front-facing camera, with an increased aperture of 1.9, allowing in more light than before. It’s also rumored to have autofocus. The ultrawide lens should be similar in spec to the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

On the Pro side of things, Apple is making a few changes to help the Pro models properly stand out.

Recent rumors have positioned the Pro and Pro Max to introduce a ‘hole punch’ style front-facing camera. Over the last few weeks, this has now been rumored to be changed to a pill-shaped punch out. The reason for the massive notches on iPhones since the X has been down to it housing the FaceID and other needed hardware for the camera around that area.

In addition, Apple is going to be upgrading the cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro models, including the same upgrade to the lens on the front-facing camera that we’re expected to see on the regular 14 models.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro’s back bump will be a little larger than even the iPhone 13’s, as it’ll be housing improved hardware. The cameras are said to support 8K video recording. The wide lens will see a bump to 48 megapixels, as well as a larger sensor.

For the telephoto lens, there are plans to upgrade it to include seven elements over the six seen previously. This should give a better performance when zooming all the way out.

Apple is expected to raise the price of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with an estimated starting price being ballparked at around $1200.

AirPods Pro 2 at the Apple event

It appears that people have begun to speculate on the new version of the AirPods Pro, as the company hasn’t released a refreshed version since it launched in 2019.

It seems a lot of people are banking on these being announced around this time, simply due to Apple’s current predictability when it comes to release dates.

Apple Watch expected announcements at the Far Out event

Outside of the Series 8, which is fully expected to be the standard Apple upgrade, there appears to be an introduction of the ‘Watch Pro’.

According to Gurman’s newsletter, the Pro is designed to be aimed at those wanting a little more out of their wearable. With a reported primary audience of those who do sports or more extreme things in life, it’ll be more rugged and up to the tasks you set it on.

The design is also said to be ditching the current shape and opting instead for something a little different. Whether this is just a flatter shape to coincide with Apple’s current design aesthetic has yet to be seen. However, some cases for the Watch Pro have made it out into the wild and it appears this could very well be the case.

For those on a budget, the Apple event is also expected to bring a new SE version of the Watch.

One more thing… Apple virtual reality to make an appearance?

It should really be ‘one more thing from Mark Gurman’, because, in another report, Gurman talks about Apple’s upcoming virtual reality headsets. These have been in development for quite some time and don’t intend to come to the average consumer straight away.

The headset was recently shown off to Apple’s board of directors and Tim Cook has made some direct mentions of it as well. Whether Apple brings back the classic phrase or not is sure to bring excitement or pure disappointment at the event.

Currently split into three variations, Gurman says he’s aware of the ‘N301’, ‘N602’, and ‘N421’. He also believes the N301 version to be the Apple Reality Pro.

These are planned to be equipped with 8K displays on the inside and include eye tracking. On the outside, cameras would allow you to view the world. Something similar has been announced for Sony’s upcoming PSVR2.

Apple has begun to trademark ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’, and ‘Reality Processor’, as uncovered by Bloomberg.

The N602 model is also expected to be either another model of the VR headset, while N421 is widely believed to be Apple’s AR glasses, which aren’t expected for a long while yet.