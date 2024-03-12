RTX 4070 laptop gets $450 discount in massive Newegg deal

Newegg has a huge deal on a super powerful RTX 4070 gaming laptop from Asus, taking $450 off the price in the process.

With portable gaming growing in popularity, laptops capable of running the latest and greatest games have been flying off the shelves.

Lenovo, Asus, MSI, Alienware, and more have continued to push out high end gaming laptops for users to get their hands on, and Newegg has a great deal on one from Asus.

With $450 off the MSRP, the Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop with an RTX 4070 GPU is the perfect buy from Newegg.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop specs & features

When it comes to high-powered gaming laptops, the Asus TUF series leads the pack. The model available from Newegg’s sale screams quality with every part chosen.

Asus has kitted this laptop out with an RTX 4070 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS that will plow through nearly any AAA title released in 2023 at reasonable settings.

There are just 16GB of RAM in this laptop, but its DDR5-4800Mhz spec that will suit just about anyone. It has plenty of space for you to install games as well, with a 1TB Gen 4 PCIe SSD slotted into the motherboard.

For the massive 17.3″ screen, Asus has opted for 1080p at 144Hz which should look great. It’s unknown what type of panel is on the laptop, but we can assume its IPS.

If you purchase through this deal, Newegg is offering 90 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, so you’ll immediately be able to play games like Palworld, Resident Evil 3, and more.

