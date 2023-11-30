Asus gaming laptop still discounted by $420 in blazing deal

Looking for a new gaming laptop but worried you missed out on the Black Friday hype? This deal at Best Buy might be what you’re looking for.

Look, we get it, people are busy during the holiday season and sometimes you miss out on the best Black Friday deals. But, that doesn’t mean that you can’t still pick up a bargain. We’ve scoped out a killer deal, that could net you an RTX 4070 laptop with $420 off. Snoop himself would be proud.

The laptop in question is the Asus TUG F15, which is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, in addition to an Intel 12th-gen CPU, alongside 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It won’t break any performance records, but it’s more than capable of running the latest AAAs.

A great entry-level gaming laptop

Looking for a good entry-level gaming laptop? This might be just the ticket you need. Sporting a 1080p, 144Hz display, you will be able to run just about every newly-released title with this gaming laptop. We’ve even reviewed similar models, and found them to be perfectly reasonable.

The balance between a reasonable screen and internal components is incredibly important for gaming laptops, so a 1080p display is nothing bad here, in fact, you might even be able to run games at higher quality settings, than you would with a 1440p or 4K panel seen on higher-end systems like the Razer Blade.

It just goes to show that you don’t need to spend thousands to get your foot on the ladder with PC gaming, and still get modern parts, to boot. This deal is perfect for the gifting season, especially if you have a gamer keen on

