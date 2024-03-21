Asus ROG gaming laptop falls to lowest ever price in Amazon Spring Sale

Looking for a new gaming laptop? Amazon has you covered with 20% off of a powerful Asus ROG Strix G15.

There’s no doubt that gaming laptops have skyrocketed in popularity over the recent years, and Asus has been at the forefront of them.

The Asus ROG Strix line of gaming laptops offer high performance at various price levels, and Amazon has a great deal available for those looking for a new computer.

Amazon’s Spring Sale features 20% off the ROG Strix G15 laptop — its lowest price ever.

ROG Strix G15 specs & features

The ROG Strix G15 available on Amazon is specced out to offer decent performance with solid battery life.

It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor with eight cores and 16 threads for optimal performance. Asus also included 16GB of DDR5 4800Mhz ram to help supplement it.

For the graphics card, they’ve included an Nvidia RTX 3050 that when paired with the 6800HS and 16GB of RAM — should run just about anything you throw at it with medium graphics.

The display comes in at 1080p with a 144hz refresh rate, which should be easily taken advantage of with the provided components inside of the gaming laptop.

It features 512gb of storage that is presumably upgradable, but this amount is likely more than plenty for gamers of all ages.

