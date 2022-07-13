EPOS H6PRO gaming headset review: Wired wonderland

Sayem Ahmed . 1 hour ago

The EPOS H6PRO brings forth the power of a wired 3.5mm connection, in combination with two variants of the headset to bring premium audio to the gaming headset market.

The EPOS H6PRO is a curious product. It was released late last year, is staunchly wired-only, and comes in two different flavors, with a couple of significant differences between them. We’ve spent a good amount of time with both the open-back and closed-back variants of the headset to tell you which one you should be going for.

We tested the headset in various situations and scenarios, and this headset certainly is something wildly different than the competition.

Key Specs

Connectivity: Detachable 3.5mm wire (Mic + Headset jack, / combination jack)

Driver diameter: 42mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Weight: 309g (Open), 322g (Closed)

Compatibility: Anything with a 3.5mm combo jack, headphone jack, and mic jack

Features: Detachable magnetic lift-to-mute microphone, dual-axis earcups

Price: $179 / £149

Where to buy: (Open): Amazon US, (Closed): Amazon US

What’s in the box: EPOS H6PRO gaming headset, 3,5mm to 3.5mm combo jack, 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio and mic jack.

Design

Dexerto This is one of the best-looking gaming headsets we’ve tested.

The EPOS H6 Pro immediately strikes you with its premium unboxing experience, with rigid foam encasing the headset. You are greeted with what feels like a lightweight, premium gaming headset. Often times being light is an omen of poor build quality, but the EPOS H6PRO bucks the trend. The plastic enshrouding the headset is smooth, and the plush faux leather of the headband cushions your head really nicely while in use.

The open-backed earcup exteriors are inlaid with a black metal grille, whereas the closed-back version features a fully plastic exterior. But again, the matte plastic is smooth to the touch and oozes high quality. The differences don’t end there, the open-back version’s earcups have plush soft-material padding, compared to the closed-back version’s softer foam, which feels cool to the touch, and is enshrouded in a suede-like material, with faux leather around the bands.

Here, the closed-back version’s earcups feel a little more premium, but the open-back version has chosen to opt for a lighter material due to wanting to widen the headset’s acoustic soundscape.

The right earcup features a smooth volume controller which works incredibly well and is lightly notched, which is a bonus while in use. The right earcup features a magnetically-detachable microphone with a flip-to-mute function that satisfyingly clips into place.

The microphone design is bidirectional, and looks fantastic (Take note, Turtle Beach), with a slight rubber shroud in the middle to adjust its position. This works fantastically in practice, and we had no issues using the headset’s microphone. If you choose to remove it, EPOS has also added a magnetic blank to fill in the gap, which is a really nice touch, especially if you are looking to use these to just listen to music, which they are more than capable of doing.

The EPOS H6PRO is one of the most premium-feeling headsets we’ve ever seen, and both versions are supremely comfortable in extended use. The only minor niggle we had with the headset was the relatively short length of the combo jack and the deeply recessed 3.5mm port. So, if your cable frays, you might have it with EPOS’s own proprietary cable.

Sound quality

Dexerto The slight difference in design offers a few differences.

Gaming headsets generally range from having acceptable audio quality, to being downright awful. However, the EPOS H6PRO reaches across the bows to go further towards an audiophile-like experience, while not quite making it all the way there. The open-backed version is a little less boomy, but you get more definition across the entire soundscape, no matter what you choose to listen to.

The lows are booming across both versions, but the open variant allows for a much more natural sound. Whereas the closed variant is much tighter and more focussed. Personally, we found the open-backed headphones more enjoyable to use while listening to music and used the closed-back version while gaming.

Both headsets are extremely good and sound excellent with no major complaints to speak of outside of the relatively heavy bass response. Listening to audio is a treat, though they never manage to shine quite as brightly as the likes of Audeze, who is currently the king of audiophile-grade gaming headsets.

However, the EPOS H6PRO performs admirably in just about every respect and is a noticeable step up from rival gaming headsets. There is really very little to complain about, whether you’re listening to bassy EDM, or hunting down enemies in Warzone. It makes bad audio sound much worse due to how clearly everything comes through. The quality betrays its relatively small driver diameter of just 42mm.

Whether you’re into getting into the latest Final Fantasy XIV raids or just looking for a good all-rounder headset, neither variant will let you down, though we did prefer the open-backed version in most use-cases for the wider soundscapes. The downside to using an open-backed headset is that you’ll still be able to hear your surroundings. So, if you live in a noisy area, you might want to invest in the closed-back version.

It can also be hooked up to an external EPOS sound card for a bit of extra functionality. However, the headset alone is exceptional, and really showcases the worth of having an included wire for the headset itself. We didn’t miss having a wireless headset one bit, and it was a treat to use.

Microphone quality

Dexerto

The removable bidirectional microphone feels high-quality and is very natural-sounding with some good clarity when we were shouting on Discord over our latest loss in Street Fighter V. The flip-to-mute function handily clicks into place, and is very easy to remove and replace with the included blank.

We found that it could be a touch louder on some occasions, but in general, you won’t be disappointed by the quality of the microphone, which also looks fantastic.

Should you buy it?

The EPOS H6PRO is an incredibly accomplished gaming headset, with all-round quality that manages to balance high-quality sound and gaming performance. Between the open and closed variants, we preferred the open-backed model due to being in a relatively quiet area. However, those of you who wish to have a more focused soundscape and block out external sounds, go for the closed variant.

There is very little to complain about, with the outstanding build quality, a good microphone, and excellent performance. It is expensive for a wired headset that appears to be quite light on features. But, you trade wireless connectivity for a lightweight, premium design and what is absolutely one of the best-sounding gaming headsets you can buy.

8/10

The EPOS H6PRO is an excellent gaming headset, with both variants having their own distinct feel to them. You would be remiss to gloss them over simply due to the wired-only connectivity, with our only complaints being the microphone’s loudness and a relatively short cable included in the box. However, it is rather expensive for the price, but that’s what you pay for really great sound.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.