Get 50% off this killer PS5 gaming headset Prime Day deal

Looking to get a Prime Day PS5 headset deal? Don’t worry, we’ve already found the best-value option, that offers great audio, and won’t hurt your wallet.

The PS5 has been out for several years now and we’re finally starting to see some really impressive peripherals release. From third-party controllers to headsets and more. So, if you’re looking to harness the power of the PS5’s 3D audio capabilities, we’d suggest that you look no further than the JBL Quantum 910P.

The 910P is an extremely impressive piece of kit, offering high-quality audio that competes with the likes of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). The difference here is that thanks to Prime Day, these headphones are now 50% off, making the price tumble all the way down to under $150.

The king of comfort

Dexerto

We reviewed the JBL Quantum 910 headset earlier this year and found that it offers spectacular quality for the price. Now that the deal is even sweeter, it makes picking one up an absolute no-brainer. From its comfortable cushioned headband to the adjustable earcups, and more connectivity than you’d likely know what to do with, it’s a clear contender among the best gaming headsets.

The PlayStation variant of this headset sports a white colorway, but you’ll still be able to use it with things like your PC, thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities. The noise canceling on offer here is fantastic, and in the head of battle, its large drivers allow you to hone in on your enemies’ footsteps.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The design is sturdy, and is perfect for those who game for long sessions, staying perfectly cool all the while. Given that we gave the headset a five-star review at full price, makes buying this PS5 prime day headset deal at half price a very, very simple decision.

Check out our other Prime day content:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.