JBL Quantum 910 headset for Xbox & PS5 has $150 slashed for Black Friday

The excellent JBL Quantum 910 has had its price cut to ribbons for both Xbox and PS5 players, bringing it down by $150 at Crutchfield and other stores.

JBL’s Quantum line of headsets has yet to disappoint. Between the fantastic offerings of the 810 and 360 headsets, the Quantum 910 brings its unique flavor with noise cancellation tech onboard.

Originally priced at $299.95, Crutchfield has reduced the cost of the JBL Quantum 910 to $149.95. That’s basically 50% off a killer piece of hardware!

If you’ve never shopped at Crutchfield before, it stocks a massive array of speakers and home entertainment gear. That includes some ridiculous deals on TVs, headphones, and more.

JBL headsets see massive discounts across all of Black Friday

The Quantum line brings this fantastic 3D audio to the table, with our experiences with the Quantum lineup highlighting this. Games come to life in another way once 3D spatial audio is in play, with JBL’s headsets really letting us know how bad we are at Call of Duty.

We also went into some retro FPS games – or “boomer shooters” – as well, with games like the recently updated Half-Life showing their strengths all those years later. Of course, modern games will benefit especially.

With present-day sound design in place, games like Alan Wake 2, or Dead Space Remake can scare the absolute pants off you. Plus, any time The Old Gods of Asguard play in Alan Wake, it’s this thunderous rock n’ roll that fills you with the energy to fight off the hordes of nightmares.

It’s also not the only place that’s reducing the price of the Quantum 910, as you can grab the same headset on Amazon with 50% off.

