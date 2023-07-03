If you want the best noise-canceling headphones in 2023, then you’re at the right place. These bad boys are good for listening to music, making calls, or playing games.

You would’ve heard many friends say that carrying noise-canceling headphones on their trip was the best decision they’ve ever made. While these headphones are known for their audio quality, the best noise-canceling headphones are famous for cutting off external noise from an engine or traffic, making them a traveler’s best friend.

However, noise-canceling headphones can have various use cases depending on your requirements. For example, if you want to play games, read a book, or focus on your work. These headphones can help you concentrate on the task while eliminating all the distracting ambient sounds.

With the numerous options available in the market, it often becomes difficult to zero in on the absolute best, which is why we’ve handpicked some of the top noise-canceling headphones you can get in 2023. While we might not have reviewed all these headphones, they are critically verified for their effectiveness and the top-of-the-line technology they use.

Best noise-canceling headphones in 2023

The best noise canceling headphones overall: Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Driver diameter: 30mm

Frequency response: 4 Hz – 40,000 Hz

Battery life: 24 Hours (NC ON), Max. 32 Hours (NC OFF)

Price: $399

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 offers stellar performance and continues to improve on its predecessor WH-1000XM4 headphones. The XM5 not only offers extraordinary active noise cancellation but can also provide excellent sound quality. Despite their lightweight and relatively smaller body, these headphones offer close to 30 hours of playback with ANC turned on.

You also get touch controls to quickly control the volume, change tracks, and accept or reject calls, apart from being able to tweak the audio performance as per your preference directly from the bundled smartphone app.

The XM5 also comes with handy features like wear detection and transparency mode and can even pause the music to activate the ambient mode when it detects you are talking to someone. These headphones can be connected to two devices simultaneously, allowing you to game on your PC and respond to calls on your phone without tinkering with the settings.

While the headset does offer a slew of improvements over its predecessors, the overall design does look a bit similar, and if you’re a fan of a bold and fancy design, then the 1000XM5 might not cut through; for everything else, these headphones do a great job.

Best noise-canceling headphones for Apple users: Apple AirPods Max

Apple

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Driver diameter: 40mm

Battery life: 20 Hours with ANC

Price: $549

Headphones were an essential missing product from Apple’s repertoire till the company unveiled the AirPods Max. While these headphones carry an Apple tax, they are easily among the best premium headphones you can get today.

Built out of Aluminum and Steel, the AirPods Max is slightly heavier than the other headphones with a plastic build. But this itself makes the AirPods Max sturdier and more premium than most. Apple has also gone for the retro-style digital crown to control stuff on the headphone instead of the touch controls, which are not the most accurate and have a bigger learning curve.

The AirPods Max are also among the best-sounding headphones, delivering detailed and immersive sound quality every time you put them on. While the noise cancellation is at par with other premium wireless headphones on the list, you also get Spatial Audio and an impressive transparency mode making these headphones worth every penny.

Apple’s ecosystem also makes these headphones a must-buy for people with an iPhone and a MacBook, as the AirPods Max can seamlessly switch between Apple devices, making it much easier to use the headphones on two different devices.

Unfortunately, middling battery life and an odd-looking carry case make the AirPods Max a rather tricky purchase.

Best affordable noise-canceling headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Sennheiser

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Driver diameter: 42mm

Frequency response: 6 Hz to 22 kHz

Battery life: 60 Hours with ANC

Price: $379.95

The Sennheiser Momentum headphones don’t always get the same respect as the Sony or Bose headphones; however, they are as good as any of the best premium wireless headphones you can get on the market. With the Momentum 4 Wireless, you get an extra-long battery life of up to 60 hours, meaning you can complete a trip with ANC without needing a charger.

Talking about other basics, which include active noise cancellation, audio quality, and others, the Momentum 4 Wireless excel in all areas. These high-end headphones support aptX Adaptive codec, making them ideal for people who love to stream Hi-Res content with better audio quality.

You can also control the level of ANC with easy gestures on the right ear cup to listen to announcements at the airport or while responding to someone.

While the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless was launched at $380, it is available for less than $300, which makes it one of the best and most affordable premium noise-canceling headphones.

Best noise canceling headphones: Bose 700

Bose

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Driver diameter: 40mm

Battery life: 20 Hours with ANC

Price: $379

Bose headphones are known for their class-leading noise cancellation. It’s the gold standard in the industry. While the Sony WH-1000XM5, Apple AirPods Max, and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are good at their work, the Bose 700s remain the best.

These premium headphones come with a stylish design and allow users to adjust the noise cancelation level to their choice. The Bose 700 can lay flat, making them highly portable yet offering clean and balanced sound.

While you also get a companion app to tweak the audio setting according to your preference and a stylish design, the average battery life leaves much to be desired from these premium headphones.

