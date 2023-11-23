Get 49% off a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop in Amazon Black Friday deal

Looking for a new gaming laptop? This might be one of the best deals that we’ve seen on a Razer Blade 14, at almost half price for Black Friday.

Getting a gaming laptop can be pretty complicated, with so many things to think about like what CPU and GPU you want to target, as well as the perfect form factor for the machine. But, sitting atop a throne, the Razer Blade 14 might just be the best of the best.

This RTX 3080 Ti-equipped laptop comes with high-end components, and can now be had at almost half price, marking one of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals that we’ve ever seen.

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best gaming laptops

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the most well-built gaming laptops you can buy on the market, sporting a high-end chassis in addition to a wealth of ports that make it perfect for playing the latest AAA games like Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 and more.

What’s more is that you’ll get 1TB of storage, in addition to a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU. You’ll also get a QHD, 165Hz display, making it perfect for those wanting cutting-edge desktop-level performance in esports titles without having to splash out on a huge setup.

The 14-inch form factor makes it fantastic, and we’ve even reviewed a slightly newer version of the laptop, which we dubbed the “king of the hill” when it comes to portable gaming machines. While this will not have all of the 40-series bells and whistles, it’s still an incredibly accomplished gaming laptop.

While it still remains to be expensive, you won’t regret picking one up, that much, we can tell you. You’re not going to find a better deal right now.

