Razer Blade 15 price slashed by $1000 in unmissable deal

If you are on the lookout for a powerful but affordable gaming laptop, then this offer that knocks 33% off the usual price of the Razer Blade 15 might be just what you need.

The Razer Blade 15 might be a slightly older laprop, but it can still pack a punch and offers a great alternative to a desktop gaming rig with its beefy specs and sleek but understated design. Now Razer has knocked $1000 off the usual price of this powerful laptop, making it an affordable option for users who want to experience AAA gaming on the go.

In terms of specs, the Razer Blade 15 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 12800H CPU and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. These might be from the previous generation of chips but are still more than capable of handling almost anything that modern gaming can throw at them. With the 15.6” QHD screen and a refresh rate of 240Hz, players will be able to see it all in crisp high-definition. Loading speed will also be a problem of the past thanks to the 1TB SSD storage drive and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

Desktop replacement at a discount

Though Razer is generally regarded as the King of RGB ‘Gamer’ brands, the Razer Blade 15 has a fairly subtle design, with a black CNC machined aluminum chassis, and a keyboard that supports per-key backlighting. This lets the user decide how flashy they want to be.

Razer

For users who want a desktop replacement, then the Razer Blade 15 has ThunderBolt 4 support, letting it connect to many laptop docks. This, along with its capable specifications makes it a good option for applications such as video editing.

This offer might be to clear out new stock, but it is still a brilliant opportunity to grab a powerful gaming laptop for a significant discount.

