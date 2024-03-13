Best open-ear earbuds in 2024: Bose, Oladance, Sony & more

Looking for the best open-ear earbuds in 2024? We’ve gathered a list of some of the best you can get right now, to take the hassle out of finding the perfect pair.

Wireless earbuds are an incredibly convenient accessory. They let you make or receive calls without holding the phone next to your ears and also let you enjoy your favorite music, watch movies, or listen to podcasts on the go.

That said, while conventional earbuds sound great and have some fancy features, they have limitations. Firstly, they block your ear canal and stop all the external sounds, which could be risky, and secondly, prolonged usage of in-ear earbuds can be discomforting. This is where open-ear earbuds come in handy.

Article continues after ad

Open-ear audio devices, also known as open-fit or open-air earphones, are designed to let ambient sound in so you can hear your environment and your music or audio content.

Also, we’ve got a list of the best bone conduction headphones if you’re looking for earbuds that are ideal for people involved in adventure sports and have an active lifestyle.

Article continues after ad

1. Oladance OWS Pro

Oladance

The Oladance OWS Pro are some of the most premium open-ear earbuds. It is known for producing high-quality sound while allowing you to hear your surroundings.

These headphones rest in front of your ears and use air-conduction technology to transmit audio to your ears. The unique design of these headphones allows the weight to be equally distributed around your ears, yet house a large battery that offers up to 16 hours of continuous playback. You can get an additional 42 hours of battery life by topping up from the included charging case.

Article continues after ad

With an IPX4 rating, the Oladance OWS Pro is ideal for outdoor workouts. While they sound great and offer multi-point connectivity, the OWS Pro is priced premium and could be out of bounds for budget-conscious users.

2. Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Bose

Bose’s latest offering, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, features an innovative design with a completely open ear canal and directional speaker that fires music towards your ears.

Article continues after ad

These high-quality premium open-ear earbuds from Bose clip onto the side of your ears. This non-intrusive design allows users to remain aware of their surroundings and doesn’t interfere with regular spectacles or sunglasses.

Since the earbuds are way smaller than most open-ear earbuds on the list, they look like regular wireless earbuds, and are way more portable with the included case. The size, however, doesn’t mean that Bose has skimped out on the features.

Article continues after ad

You still get Bose’s Immersive Audio (spatial audio) tech, SimpleSync technology that lets you pair your wireless earbuds with other Bose products like smart soundbars and speakers for a personal TV listening experience. You also get up to 7.5 hours of battery on a single charge, and up to an additional 19.5 hours with the included charging case.

3. Sony LinkBuds

Sony

The Sony LinkBuds are Sony’s unique take on open-ear earbuds, offering the best of both worlds. You can call it a middle ground for in-ear and open-ear earbuds, as the circular donut-shaped earbud sits in your ears like a regular earbud but still lets you hear background noise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These lightweight earbuds offer a snug fit thanks to interchangeable wing tips. These wing tips ensure that the buds remain tightly in place, making them ideal for people with active lifestyles.

Since Sony LinkBuds sit closer to your ear canal, the sound quality is way better than any other open-ear earbud. However, other traits of open-ear earbuds – like lack of ANC or shallow bass- also apply here. The bundled app lets you customize the sound output according to your preference, thus solving any bass-related anxiety. However, you’ll have to live with a lack of ANC.

The IPX4 rating allows you to wear the LinkBuds while working out, while it’s raining, or during outdoor hikes. You also get multi-point connectivity and a battery life of over 5.5 hours on a single charge.

Article continues after ad

4. Anker Soundcore AeroFit Pro

Anker

The Soundcore AeroFit Pro from Anker is ideal for athletes who prefer a more comfortable fit. The AeroFit Pro has an ear hook design, ensuring the buds don’t budge even during intensive workout sessions.

Article continues after ad

These earbuds have many features that make the Soundcore AeroFit Pro a fan favorite. You get a long battery life, a detachable neckband, LDAC codec support, and a bundled app to customize the audio output according to your preferences.

An IPX5 rating helps the earbuds withstand more than light splashes of water or dust. However, the earbuds shouldn’t be taken into showers or a pool, as they might not last long if exposed to so much moisture.

Article continues after ad

Anker claims you can get a solid 145 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the case can offer up to 32 hours of additional juice. A quick 10-minute charge is enough to give 5.5 hours of playback time.

5. Shokz OpenFit

Shokz

The Shokz OpenFit also sports an ear hook design. It offers a comfortable grip around the ears thanks to the soft silicone and the flexible design. Thanks to its IP54 rating, the Shokz OpenFit provides resistance to both dust and water, making it perfect for outdoor activities.

Article continues after ad

Weighing just 8.3 grams, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight yet house a massive battery that offers 7 hours of listening time on a single charge with three additional charges from the charging case.

Article continues after ad

You also get the Shokz App to choose between your favorite EQ modes and customize button functions on the buds.

Honorable mentions

Which is better, open-ear headphones or bone-conduction headphones?

While open-ear earbuds and bone-conduction headphones are designed to allow you to hear ambient noise while listening to music, they differ in transmitting music.

The open-ear headphones use air conduction tech and fire music towards your ear canal; bone conduction headphones convert sound into vibrations and transmit it to the cochlea through the skin and temporal bone.

Bone conduction headphones are ideal for people who participate in adventure sports and have a highly active lifestyle. Open-ear headphones, on the other hand, are perfect for people who want to be aware of their surroundings while being able to enjoy their music.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Are open-ear headphones safe?

Yes, open-ear headphones are safe. They are designed with safety as a critical parameter and keep you aware of your surroundings.

Since they do not block your ear canal or cover your ears, they facilitate air circulation, thus reducing any chance of infection due to sweat.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.