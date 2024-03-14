Anker’s best earbuds for sleep get 47% off in unmissable deal

Amazon has slashed the price of the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds by 47%, bringing them to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Noise-blocking earbuds can help you get a sound sleep, especially if you get disturbed easily. Anker’s Soundcore Sleep A10 is one of the best pair of earbuds you can get for exactly this purpose.

They come with a stellar noise masking system that can cover background noises and are comfortable for side sleepers. You can get Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds with at a 47% discount on Amazon, saving around $80.

Sleep A10 is specially designed to be worn while sleeping. The earbuds come with a slim and light build so you can wear them for extended periods. We don’t expect the Amazon deal to last though, so you might want to snag the earbuds while you can.

Sleep peacefully with Sleep A10

Anker’s Soundcore Sleep A10 were announced back in 2022. These earbuds don’t have active noise cancellation (ANC) but four-point noise masking. Unlike ANC, the noise masking tech blocks disruptive noises with sealed ear tips, ear wings, and background music.

Not only do these earbuds help you sleep, but they also let you monitor your sleep quality and duration. Sleep A10 can even wake you up in the morning with the in-ear alarm feature.

Sleep A10 earbuds are rated to last 6 hours in Music mode (when you play sleep sounds) and 10 hours in Sleep mode, or you can get 8 hours of playtime when combining both modes. Their bulky charging case adds an extra 40 hours and charges via USB-C cable.

These budget earbuds have received positive responses from users and reviewers. However, it’s important to note that they are specifically designed for use during sleep. They lack regular features such as the ability to make calls and do not perform well outdoors.

