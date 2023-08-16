Asus to showcase Evangelion collection & more at Gamescom

After a hectic first half of the year for Asus, the company is going large at Gamescom in Germany this year, with a tonne of plans.

Gamescom is rapidly approaching, and while we expect a ton of news out of it, Asus is also coming out swinging. The company, which launched the Asus ROG Ally this year, is planning multiple events, including showcasing its new Evangelion collection.

The Evangelion showcase will take place on August 22, alongside Asus’ Gamescom press event. While there are no details on what other gear they’ll be demonstrating or announcing, the event should bring a few refreshes to the table.

Asus’ Evangelion kit will be themed around Asuka’s red Unit-02 mech as previously confirmed. The selection of hardware includes a 4090, motherboard, keyboard, and mouse, as well as a cooler and PC case.

Asus to host announcement event showcasing new hardware

This will all be shown off during their ROG streams, including ROG Talk, where the company plans to invite streamers and influencers to discuss everything. Alongside all of this, Asus is hosting a giveaway, which includes a chance at the newly announced EVA-02 Edition RTX 4090 GPU.

For those at home, Asus is also hosting a giveaway that will start from August 22, until September 22. This is dubbed “Watch2Win Challenge” and is being done as a quiz surrounding the different events. The lucky winners will be able to secure a motherboard and Intel processor, as well as a few OLED screens and other Asus gear.

Gamescom is happening from August 23-27 and is already looking to be quite an exciting lineup. Opening Night Live returns, as Geoff Keighly will host a show with his usual bevy of announcements and trailers.

However, outside of Asus, it doesn’t appear many major companies are planning to join in with a streamed press event. Though, Nintendo is returning to the show after a significant absence.