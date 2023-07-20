Asus’ Evangelion themed PC gear looks absolutely incredible

A new post on BiliBili from Asus has teased some upcoming gear, but fans have already managed to crack what’s lurking in the shadows.

Asus is teasing some new PC kit, and despite doing their best attempts at keeping the collaboration a secret. Fans using Photoshop have revealed Asus’ newest collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The new hardware has been unmasked by simply brightening the image. Despite the colored hue over the top, it’s easy to make out the Evangelion-themed gear underneath.

It appears to be a motherboard, power supply, case, fans, mouse, keyboard, and GPU bracket.

The GPU bracket is due to the Asus ROG Strix cards being four slots thick, which could pose a risk to sensitive PCIe slots.

It should be noted that the GPU design is similar to the one from the 3090 and 3080 Evangelion crossover, indicating that Asus plans to use the upgraded 4090 or 4080.

However, even with the massive PC case, we’re enamored with the motherboard. It looks like a ROG Z790 Maximus Hero, which has an Intel 1700 socket, and there don’t seem to be any plans to use AM5 from AMD in this promotion.

The motherboard is designed to look like the AT Fields, which the Evangelion use to defend themselves against the terrors of the Angels.

There’s no news on when the Asus ROG Evangelion gear will launch, but according to the original advert, all should be revealed on July 21.

Asus launches new tie-in with Evangelion

Outside of anime and movies, Evangelion is best known for its vast promotional and tie-in products. From gacha game crossovers to PC hardware and clothes. There was even a shaving promotion in Japan, featuring Gendo Ikari.

Evangelion might be “over” after the fourth Rebuild movie, but it will seemingly never go away.

Previous Evangelion tie-ins in the PC hardware space have included MSI’s own batch of cases and motherboards.