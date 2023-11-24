Asus ROG 4080 gaming PC price tumbles in Black Friday deal

Take advantage of Black Friday deals to grab this powerful pre-built gaming machine from Asus ROG with 14% off the usual price.

It isn’t always practical to build your own gaming PC rig. Some people lack the time, the skills, or even the right amount of space. Luckily there is an alternative, as high-spec pre-built PCs are becoming increasingly affordable, especially during Black Friday, with deals such as this Asus ROG G16CH gaming desktop available at 14% off the usual price.

This pre-built gaming comes equipped with the Intel Core i7-13700KF, a very capable CPU that sits at the top of Intel’s mid-range 13th-gen processors. For graphics, the PC has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 installed, which is one of the more powerful GPUs in Nvidia’s current line-up.

Take advantage of DLSS tech

The 40-series of graphics cards can take advantage of DLSS 3 technology, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, an AI-assisted technology with can produce considerable performance leaps in many modern games, including Starfield and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

For storage and memory, the Asus ROG has a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, which is enough for most users to hold plenty of games, along with save files and other data such as documents and music.

The system comes equipped with 32GB of DDR4 RAM, but since the Intel Core i7-13700KF also supports the more advanced DDR5 RAM, this can be upgraded later if needed.

Somewhat surprisingly for a modern gaming-focussed rig, an optical drive is also included, so you can still install and play older games that came on CD or DVD. A wired keyboard and mouse are included in the bundle, for additional ease of setup.

All of this is available with 14% off, presenting a good option for those after a powerful pre-built PC.

