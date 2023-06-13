TikToker horrifies parents with hilarious Niagara Falls Photoshop prank

A TikToker has given his parents a scare after pranking them with Photoshopped images of his son standing dangerously close to Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls is a geological wonder, attracting over eight million visitors each year. Made up of three separate waterfalls, the cascades make up the second-largest waterfall in the world (after Victoria Falls in Africa).

Known for its immense height and volume of water, the breathtaking waterfall has a deadly reputation.

TikToker ‘caseman0912’, full name Casey, has used this notoriety to his advantage. A video uploaded on June 9 shows a hilarious prank played on his parents.

In the video, Casey Photoshops his son standing by the water’s edge, the treacherous rapids seen raging behind the young boy. Casey goes on to send the edited photo to his dad, filming his parent’s hilarious reaction.

“Please don’t do that with Koden,” his dad can be heard exclaiming over a phone call. “Don’t let him out of your hands near that waterfall.”

But Casey’s prank was not over; taking things a step further with a second edit. This time, the young boy can be seen balancing on top of a guardrail above the falls.

Shortly after the photo is sent, his dad’s cries of horror can be heard. Luckily, Casey’s mum was quick to spot that the danger was fabricated; no doubt saving poor dad a heart attack, as commenters pointed out.

Carol M. Highsmith While Niagara Falls is a sight to behold, the view can certainly still be dangerous

It is estimated that approximately 20 to 30 people die going over Niagara Falls each year, with over 5,000 deaths since 1850. Only 16 people have been known to survive the fall in the last 122 years.

Despite there being no real danger involved in the instance of this prank, it is always important to remember to follow all signs and safety precautions when visiting the falls.

