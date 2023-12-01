Apple’s Vision Pro may ship without Sony micro-OLED after all

Apple Vision Pro was initially rumored to come equipped with components from Sony. However, the latest reports hint otherwise.

Apple might not use Sony as a micro-OLED supplier for its upcoming Vision Pro Mixed Reality (MR) headset. Latest reports from research firm TrendForce suggest that Apple might have dropped Sony from its suppliers list for the headset.

The report mentions BOE and SeeYa Technology as Vision Pro’s micro-OLED suppliers and suggests that the upcoming MR headset might go into mass production in December.

This seems to align with the previous reports hinting at Sony’s limited supply of micro-OLED panels. With Sony only confirming the supply of 900,000 panels a year, Apple’s plans to make millions of headsets were severely derailed.

Now that the supplies are sorted, Apple seems to be on track to ship its first-ever mixed-reality headsets almost a year after being announced. As for TrendForce’s forecast, an overall global shipment volume from the launch until 2024 is 200,000 to 400,000 units.

Trendforce

The TrendFore report also lists Luxshare Precision as the primary assembler of the upcoming MR headset and has listed all the potential component suppliers.

Sony’s loss is China’s gain – Apple Vision Pro could source elsewhere

Even though Apple relies on various brands, including Samsung and LG, for its smartphone display supply, it relied on Sony to supply micro-OLEDs for the headset.

Apple generally uses multiple companies to supply the components for its products to ensure that it can get better pricing and also takes out any scope of supply-chain bottlenecks. However, Apple was forced to cut down on production plans, with Sony being the sole supplier.

Apple’s preference for a few Chinese companies over Sony could ease the dwindling Sino-US trade relations. Apart from regular supplies, this might have a minor impact on the end-user, and despite Apple getting cheaper components, the Vision Pro will remain the costliest MR headset around.