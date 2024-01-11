New leak claims Apple Vision Pro headsets will be in short supply at launch

Apple’s Vision Pro headset will be in super short supply on launch day according to the latest leak surrounding the device.

Apple has finally shared that the $3,499 Vision Pro headset will be available for preorder on January 19, 2024, with a full launch of the device just two weeks later on February 2, 2024.

They haven’t released any more of the headsets’ technical aspects but did reveal what accessories are included in the box.

According to leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s Vision Pro headset will be in super short supply on launch day, making it quite hard to get ahold of one.

Apple’s not making many Vision Pro headsets

In a post on Twitter/X, Kuo revealed just how many Vision Pro headsets Apple will have on its February 2, 2024, launch date.

They claim that Apple will only have 60,000-80,000, which will likely sell out rather quickly. The lower number of units at launch will likely make it near impossible to get ahold of.

“Apple will produce 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro for the February 2 release. Since the shipment is not large, I believe that Vision Pro will sell out soon after the release,” they said.

“Although Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of Vision Pro and the price is not cheap, the user experience, created by the groundbreaking technology innovations, along with the base of core fans and heavy users, should make it easy to sell out after the release.”

The headset’s high price tag has made quite a few people weary about how well it’s going to be adopted by users worldwide. Mixed reality headsets like the Meta Quest 3 do very similar tasks and come in at a significantly lower cost.

Sony recently revealed a competitor to the Vision Pro at CES 2024 as well, but information like price and specs have yet to be shared.