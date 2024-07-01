Leak reveals Apple’s plans for a budget-friendly Vision Pro

As the current Vision Pro expands to more markets, Apple is exploring options for a more affordable version of its Mixed-Reality headset.

Apple has reportedly prioritized a budget-friendly MR headset, Apple Vision, over the Vision Pro successor.

A report from a Korean Publication, The Elec, says that Apple is likely to use bigger yet low-resolution displays in the cheaper Apple Vision. This move will allow the company to keep the price of the upcoming headset in check.

The Elec says that Apple has contacted its South Korean Suppliers, LG and Samsung, to enquire about OLED-on-Silicon (OLED) panels. These panels will offer a resolution of 1700 pixels per inch (PPI) – considerably lower than one present on Vision Pro, which uses Sony-made 1.42-inch panels offering 3341-pixel density.

Article continues after ad

According to The Elec, Apple has sought an RFI for displays ranging from 2.0-inch to 2.1 in size. With this RFI, Apple also wants to assess the production capacity of its two South Korean suppliers. Sony, which supplies these displays to Apple, has a production capacity of 900,000 units annually and no plans to increase the output.

Article continues after ad

However, as the cheaper Apple Vision is expected to have a wider target audience, Apple may be looking to ensure an uninterrupted supply of components.

Apple

This report concurs with an earlier report by known Apple analyst Mark Gurman, who said Apple is looking to introduce an affordable XR headset before a Vision Pro 2. He said the headset, codenamed “N107,” is already in the works and may arrive by 2025.

Article continues after ad

Gurman had suggested that compared to the premium $3500 Vision Pro, the Apple Vision is likely to be priced around $1500, forcing the company to cut corners at various places. He suggested that Apple is “considering making the device reliant on a tethered Mac or iPhone.”

That said, even at $1500, the Apple Vision could be considerably more expensive than the Meta Quest 3, which starts at $500 and is among the most popular standalone MR headsets.