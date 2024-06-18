Apple reportedly halts Vision Pro successor to focus on cheaper model

Apple has reportedly stopped production on the Vision Pro’s successor to focus on a new, cheaper version of the headset.

Since its reveal during WWDC 2023, The Apple Vision Pro’s massive price of $3,500 has left many would-be adopters stuck window shopping.

Apple quickly began working on its successor to the Vision Pro, but a new report from The Information says that has since been put on pause.

Instead, the Cupertino company is reportedly working on a cheaper, cut-down version of the popular handheld that is set to launch by the end of 2025.

According to people involved in its supply chain, Apple is planning to divide its Vision headset lineup into two models similar to the Standard and Pro versions of the iPhone.

Article continues after ad

The Information says that Apple is looking at a price point of $1500 for the lesser model, which is still nearly three-times the cost of the base model Meta Quest 3.

Article continues after ad

Twitch: Kai Cenat

Apple is facing issues with the development of the cheaper Vision Pro, including finding ways to cut down on the product without taking too much away from the experience.

One thing that Apple is apparently working on with the lower-end XR headset model is reducing the weight, something that many early reviewers like tech YouTuber MKBHD took issue with in their initial videos.

“Wow this thing is really, heavy, not sure how long I’d be able to wear this,” he said.

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown whether this means Apple has put production of the Vision Pro’s successor on hold as of writing, so we’ll have to wait to see what they have in store for the future.

This news comes just a week after Apple revealed Vision OS 2 during WWDC 2024, which includes new navigation gestures, a redesigned Photos app, Spatial Video editing through Final Cut Pro, and support for even bigger Macbook screens when mirroring it to the headset.