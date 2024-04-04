Apple Vision Pro users bring back CoD couch co-op thanks to Spatial Personas

Couch co-op gameplay of Call of Duty has returned thanks to Apple Vision Pro users and the new Spatial Personas feature.

Since its release back in February, the Apple Vision Pro has made its mark in the mixed-reality headset space alongside the Meta Quest 3.

It hasn’t been marketed as a gaming device, though, as it came with little to no ways to play the latest titles through the device.

One Redditor and their friends have found a way, however, and they’re using the Vision Pro’s new Spatial Personas feature to do it.

In a post on the Vision Pro subreddit, the user shared a video of them playing Call of Duty through GeForce Now while they sat on the couch alongside friends with their Spatial Personas.

The Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have a GeForce Now app just yet, so many took to the comments to ask how they managed to get this to work.

“Using GeForce through the Nexus+ app. Playing CoD MW3 through steam. There is virtually no lag (2ms) and it’s streaming at 4k max fps possible. Virtually perfect!,” they said.

The Nexus+ app gives you a “frameless browser” to use for web apps like the GeForce Now website, allowing users to play their favorite titles through the Vision Pro.

Others took to the comments to share their thoughts, and nearly everyone is excited to try it out themselves.

“I feel like this would be the natural next step for watching movies together right? Or can you already do that?,” one user replied.

Another said: “If you could couch co-op some classic games, this would be huge.”

“Okay, this is wild. I don’t get why they didn’t launch this on day 1. Or at least Apple should had promoted it. Is the metaverse without the awful avatars and the plastic environments,” a third commented.