Apple user says Vision Pro release made him buy Meta Quest 3

An Apple user on Reddit says that the Vision Pro release made him buy a Meta Quest 3, and many others seem to have the same thoughts.

Released on February 2, 2024, the Apple Vision Pro headset has become one of the company’s most widely talked about devices as users everywhere get their hands on the mixed reality headset.

While preorders quickly made their way to eBay for extra high prices, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it clear that he believes the Quest 3 is the better option.

A user on Reddit said that Apple ‘sold them’ a Meta Quest 3 with the release of the Vision Pro, and many others seem to agree with their thoughts.

User says Apple ‘sold them’ a Meta Quest 3 with Vision Pro launch

In a post on the OculusQuest subreddit, a user shared that the release of the Apple Vision Pro is how they ended up with their first VR device.

They said that the Apple Vision Pro’s release got them interested in getting a VR headset for the first time and they immediately went to the store to get a free demo with the device.

OP fell in love with the Vision Pro, but after some research very quickly realized that the Meta Quest 3 was the better option for what they needed… and they didn’t have to spend $3,500 to experience it.

“I bought a Quest 3 and haven’t looked back. I have been feeling like I stepped into a future that I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid. The experiences, the community in VR, the games and adventure – it’s all there now and will only get better,” they said.



Others took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many sharing the same idea that the Meta Quest 3 suits them just fine at a much lower price.

“Same here! I was actually waiting since last year to see if apv was worth getting before I start my vr journey. Well now I’ve seen it, and I decided to go with quest 3,” one user replied.

Another commented: “The Q3 though is just an amazing product, I’m glad apple released the AVP, it brought interest for MR in me. I might save up for an eventual AVP2, though the fitness and gaming aspect of the Q3 is a major plus.”

Early reviews of the Apple Vision Pro made it clear that many believe it’s not a device that users should adopt right off the bat — largely due to its price — but rumors are that Apple’s set to release a cheaper version sooner than you’d think.