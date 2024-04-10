Apple Vision Pro is causing black eyes & more

Apple Vision Pro users are experiencing health issues, with some reporting black eyes, severe headaches, and neck pain.

MarketWatch spoke to several Vision Pro early adopters who are facing health issues after wearing the VR headset.

Emily Olman, chief media officer at Hopscotch Interactive, told the site that Vision Pro gave her “two black eyes after she wore it for the first time for about an hour.”

“I wasn’t able to use it very much the first few weeks because the fit was just off,” said Olman. She added that she had “like, superdark black eyes,” after wearing the Apple Vision Pro, which “clearly [placed] too much weight on my cheeks.”

Ian Beacraft, CEO of consulting firm Signal and Cipher, told MarketWatch that he had pain at the base of his skull and his upper back.

Several users on Reddit echo these statements. “Tried the demo today, had a hard behind the eyes headache an hour later that is still persisting about four hours later,” said one user.

“I unfortunately am also having severe headaches when I wear this [Apple Vision Pro] for more than 30-45 minutes. I have tried both bands and the issue seems to be the amount of pressure the bands put on the back of my head,” wrote another Reddit user.

We also reported back in January that reviewers trying the Vision Pro are experiencing headaches due to its weight. Apple states that the Vision Pro weighs around 600-650g (21.2 — 22.9 ounces), depending on the Light Seal and headband configurations.

By comparison, the Meta Quest 3 and PSVR 2 weigh 510g and 560g, respectively. In a detailed review of both devices, we noted both headsets are a comfortable fit during wear.