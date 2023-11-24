Apple AirPods 3 hits lowest-ever price in Black Friday deal

The Apple AirPods 3 has hit its lowest-ever price in this Black Friday deal, where you can save $30 its usual MSRP.

In case you missed it, one of Black Friday‘s most sizzling Apple deals just dropped. The AirPods 3 are at their all-time lowest price. You can grab the latest AirPods at their lowest-ever price for a limited time.

It’s currently $30 cheaper than their usual $169 tag. You’ll be able to find the discounts at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. These are undoubtedly the cheapest authentic AirPods 3 during this year’s Black Friday sale madness.

Get this Apple AirPods 3 Black Friday bargain

Whether you’re a music lover, a fitness enthusiast, or want to take hands-free calls on the go, AirPods 3 is the perfect choice. These earbuds deliver unparalleled sound quality, with rich, detailed audio that will transport you to a new world.

The AirPods 3 may lack the noise canceling of the AirPods Pro 2, but they deliver a significant visual redesign alongside audio improvements over the classic AirPods, all for under $150.

With their effortless pairing and automatic switching between devices, the AirPods 3rd Generation makes it easy to enjoy your music, podcasts, and calls on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Thanks to the new contoured design, you get an hour more listening time, richer bass, and crisp highs. The Magsafe-style wireless charging case tops off quickly, too, while the wired version connects via Lightning as a backup. Both are incredible values at this best-ever discount.

