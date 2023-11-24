AirPods Pro 2 drops to lowest price ever in Walmart Black Friday deal

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 has been discounted by $80 at Walmart in this Black Friday deal, be sure to move quick, as this one won’t last forever.

Black Friday is here, and it’s the perfect time to score amazing deals on the hottest products. If you’ve been eyeing Apple‘s superb AirPods Pro earbuds, here’s your chance to grab them at an unbeatable deal.

Walmart is offering an incredible discount of 32% on these stylish and advanced earbuds, selling them for only $169 instead of the regular $249. That’s a whopping $80 off.

The best earbuds for your iPhones and iPads

Apple

Walmart is exclusively offering the AirPods Pro 2 for $80 off among all major retailers this Black Friday season. This brings the cost down to an unrivaled low that may not return for a while. For a quick comparison, AirPods Pro is retailing at Amazon for $189.99 and $249 on Apple.

The AirPod Pro (2nd generation) is the latest iteration of Apple’s popular wireless earbuds, and they offer a range of exciting features that make them a must-have for any music lover or tech enthusiast. They feature a sleek, ergonomic design that provides a comfortable fit and excellent noise isolation.

One of the standout features of the AirPod Pro (2nd generation) is its active noise cancellation. This technology uses advanced algorithms and sensors to detect and block out background noise, allowing you to immerse yourself in your music or podcasts fully. With the new “Transparency mode,” you can easily switch between isolating yourself from the outside world and being aware of your surroundings.

Compared to the first-gen AirPods Pro, you get improved immersive 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and personalized HRTF tuning. Beyond ANC, you get touch controls, always-on Siri access, better battery life up to 6 hours of playback, plus Apple’s lauded transparency mode. All packed into an iconic form factor with customizable ear tips for all-day comfort.

