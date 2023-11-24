M1 Max MacBook Pro Black Friday deal drops price to all-time-low

B&H is selling the Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro with a massive $2100, bringing its price to an all-time-low.

It’s Black Friday, and the best Apple laptops are currently available at their lowest prices ever. But if you’re seeking a deal that will leave you rubbing your eyes in disbelief, look no further than this M1 Max MacBook Pro offer on B&H. The retailer is offering an enormous $2100 discount on the 2TB storage and 64GB memory variant of the laptop.

This powerful laptop can handle the most demanding tasks and still offer you solid battery life. Its massive Liquid Retina display is great for viewing content and is bright enough to be seen outside. The laptop is currently available at almost half of its original price. You won’t want to miss out on this deal.

M1 Max MacBook Pro doesn’t get cheaper than this

Apple

B&H is selling the fully maxed-out version of the Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro with a $2100 discount. This means you get the 32-core variant of the M1 Max chip, which is a powerhouse in itself. It will easily let you do video editing, programming, and other resource-consuming tasks. The laptop will also allow you to play games if you want to.

This M1 Max MacBook Pro deal on B&H isn’t going to last forever. In fact, it will end in just a day. You might want to act quickly if you don’t want to let the deal slip.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

You get a 2TB SSD and 64GB unified memory with the laptop, so you’d never run out of storage to store your favorite pictures, videos, or other important files.

M1 Max MacBook Pro brings an Industry-leading 16.2-inch display with a high refresh-rate HDR. The laptop is ideal for most users with up to 16 hours of battery life and a top-shelf keyboard. There are also plenty of ports on the device, including an SD card slot.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.