Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Watch, AirPods, Mac & more

Looking for the best Apple Black Friday deals? We’ll have you covered with everything you need to know before the big day. We’ll cover the Apple Watch, AirPods, Mac computers and much more.

Does Apple do Black Friday?

Apple never does Black Friday directly. They might hold a sale themselves, but very rarely is it a strictly Black Friday-themed sale.

While we probably won’t be linking to the Apple store this November, you can expect to see a few discounts on the last couple of years worth of Apple products elsewhere.

Amazon and Best Buy have been routinely putting everything Apple on sale for the last year or so. MacBooks, Watches, and Airpods have all seen prior drops, and we anticipate that they’ll see deeper discounts this Black Friday.

The thing to note is that Apple is in the process of refreshing their devices, which usually means that big retailers end up cutting the price of the previous version. MacBook Airs with the M1 chip can be found for sub-$800 in some sales, as the M2 version needs more space on the warehouse shelves.

Apple MacBook Black Friday deals: What to expect

This year has seen the launch of M2, Apple’s new chip that will be split into the same three versions seen in the last generation. M2 currently is installed in new laptops like the MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro.

We’re anticipating this November to see the launch of the M2 Pro and M2 Max alongside the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch refresh. That means that last year’s models will all be dropping in price, and are still completely viable machines.

We’d recommend avoiding the 13” MacBook Pro, as it has launched to a resounding nothing from the audience. This is in part due to it keeping the same old housing and lacking any of the new features.

What this does mean though, is that it should see a price drop this Black Friday, along with the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13”. Shelf space is vital and anything not shifting quickly will be on the chopping block.

As for MacBook Pros, the 14-inch has seen regular price drops, while the 16-inch should see its first proper price drop this Black Friday.

Apple iMac Black Friday deals: Is it time to pick up a Mac Mini?

What about desktop machines? While we’ve not really seen the Mac Studio go on sale at all, the two other pieces of hardware, the Mac Mini (M1) and iMac (M1) will be seeing definite slashes in its price. The iMac is ideal for students, while the Mac Mini will be great for anyone who wants a cheap way into the macOS ecosystem.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Our predictions

People love the Apple Watch and yes, it will be discounted this coming Black Friday. The thing to note about the Apple Watch is that it comes in a variety of flavors, offering budget SE versions to the new Ultra version.

The Ultra will not be on sale, we don’t think, but you should see the last of the Series 7 stock begin to make its way out of the door this Black Friday. We’ve already seen Amazon sellers attempting to move units with deeper discounts, so expect a repeat at the end of next month.

Some stores might reduce the 2022 refresh, but we aren’t holding our breath for a sale on Series 8 Apple Watches this year.

AirPods Black Friday deals: Pro, Max & more: What to expect

Apple’s AirPods are immensely popular and oftentimes, usually the target for a lot of Black Friday deals. Expect to see places like Best Buy and Crutchfield start to shave off the prices of lingering Airpod Max and older models of the regular Airpods.

We don’t think that Airpods Pro 2 will see any sort of meaningful discount, but seeing as the margins between a store purchasing and selling it for profit are often times bigger than the rest of Apple’s products, they could see some sort of small saving applied.

Apple iPhone and iPad Black Friday deals: Don’t expect an iPhone 14 bargain

With the iPhone 14 having just launched, a lot of stores with leftover products from the immensely popular 12 and 13 ranges will be doing their best to move units this Black Friday.

This also includes any iPhone Minis and the latest SE models, which either didn’t sell too well or were overproduced.

As for iPads? The 2022 model of the regular iPad seems like a bit of a letdown, but the last year’s M1 Pro models all saw massive discounts just earlier in October, so we’d make the case to hold off on purchasing one until Black Friday.

The M1 is going to be required to use Stage Manager, the new method of Apple bridging the gap between laptop and tablet on the iPad. While it doesn’t launch for a little while longer yet, it’s probably best to get the second-best option to be ready for it.

Black Friday Apple TV deals: Bound for price cuts

Apple TV will almost be a concrete option for going on sale this Black Friday. The small box is oftentimes the looked-over product in Apple’s lineup, but they make for a great set-top box to watch your favorite shows on.

Also, if you’re someone who is integrated into the Apple lifestyle, then it makes more sense than the variety of Amazon Fire TV dongles that will eventually go on sale this Black Friday.