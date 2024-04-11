Tech

Anbernic reveals new RG28XX handheld & it’s gorgeous

Dylan Horetski
Anbernic RG28XX handheldYouTube: Anbernic

Anbernic has revealed its newest handheld, the RG28XX, in a YouTube video and it’s gorgeous.

Anbernic has made quite a name for itself over the last few years with its various handheld devices that emulate retro game consoles.

They’ve released PSP-esque horizontal versions with joysticks like the RG35XX H, Game Boy look-alikes like the RG35XX, and more.

Anbernic has provided a first look at the RG28XX, a joystick-free horizontal device that is extremely close to the Game Boy Micro in design.

The clip shows off various colors of the handheld playing different games, revealing that the RG28XX can play up to PSP and Dreamcast.

“Introduction: RG28XX, a retro, exquisite, and compact handheld device, offers a unique gaming experience in four stunning colors: classic retro gray, black transparent, stylish lava orange, and beige white. This machine boasts compatibility with ported games, encompassing over 30 platforms like PSP, NDS, DOS, DC, and more,” they explained in the description.

Anbernic also shared that they’ve added HDMI support — likely the same Mini HDMI you see on the RG35XX — as well as Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless.

They didn’t reveal the exact release date or the price, so we’ll have to wait for that to be announced.

Given the price of Anbernic’s other handhelds like the $50 RG35XX and $68 RG35XX H, though, it’s safe to assume that it’ll be around the $80 USD mark or lower.

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
Key-art from Fallout 76 on the screen of a Steam Deck.
Tech
Does Fallout 76 run on Steam Deck?
Rosalie Newcombe
OnePlus 12R with OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S21 FE
Tech
Best budget smartphones in 2024
Anurag Singh
An image of a PS5 with a padlock icon on top by rawpixel.com on Freepik, with a blue background.
Tech
How to restore game licenses on PS5
Rosalie Newcombe
Spotify 3D logo
Tech
Spotify reportedly set to allow users to “remix” songs
Dylan Horetski
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech