These new Analogue Pocket colors are a perfect 90s throwback

Analogue is dropping a new range of limited-edition colors of its iconic Pocket handheld, inspired by Nintendo’s Game Boy Color.

Analogue hasn’t been shy in releasing a steady flow of stunning variants of its Pocket handheld. From glow-in-the-dark variants to aluminum editions, the retro handheld has been available in a range of striking styles and colors.

Now Analogue is paying homage to Nintendo’s Game Boy Color, with its brand new limited edition handhelds.

Article continues after ad

Announced on the official Analogue Pocket X/Twitter page, the boutique handheld brand introduced its new ‘Analogue Pocket: GBC Colors Limited Editions.’ This new range of retro colorways is inspired by the “iconic original GBG Colors” of the classic 90s handheld.

Analogue Pocket

The new nostalgia-inducing handhelds are available in a range of six new colorways: Kiwi, Dandelion, Teal, Grape, Berry, and Gold.



Not only do the colors harken back to the colors available for the official Game Boy Color, but the names do too. Sadly, the legendary ‘Atomic Purple’ transparent variant is nowhere to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Under the hood, it’s the same old glorious handheld. Unlike retro handhelds like the Miyoo Mini+, the Analogue Pocket uses FPGA to provide the highest level of emulation.

The handheld also features a 3.5-inch LCD display, and can emulate games from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and the Game Boy Advance. Most importantly, it can play cartridges, for that authentic Game Boy Color experience.

The brand-new GBG Colors Edition of the Analogue Pocket will be available for $249.99 on September 12 from the official Analogue website.

Article continues after ad

You won’t have to wait long to get your hands on one of the new colorways either, as shipping for the stunning handhelds begins just days later from September 16.

Just like with previous variants of the Analogue Pocket, it’s likely these will sell out quickly. We recommend getting in fast if you want some Game Boy Color-inspired nostalgia.