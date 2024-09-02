Ayaneo’s boutique handhelds are finally becoming easier to buy

Ayaneo has officially entered the US market after launching two handhelds from its back catalog on Best Buy for the first time.

From the Slide to the Flip DS, Ayaneo has been releasing a steady flow of its boutique gaming handhelds. However, each device has only been available through crowd-funding pages, or Ayaneo’s website.

Now, for the first time, the boutique tech brand has launched two of its handhelds on Best Buy, marking the first time Ayaneo has officially entered the US retail market.

The Ayaneo KUN and the Next Lite are the two handhelds Ayaneo has chosen for its Best Buy debut. The KUN is the most expensive of the two at $999 and was previously only available through IndieGoGo.

The Ayaneo KUN features a design similar to that of a Steam Deck but comes decked out with hall effect sticks, and a massive 8.4-inch IPS display. The handheld is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, one of the most popular handheld chipsets there is.

The version on Best Buy of the Windows-based handheld also comes with 116GB of RAM, paired with a 512GB SSD for downloading all your favorite PC games.

The Ayaneo Next Lite is also available now through Best Buy for $399. The more affordable of the two devices, the Next Lite also comes with hall sensing sticks and triggers, but with a smaller display.

The more compact device is equipped with a 7-inch IPS true color screen and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor. While also a Windows-based handheld, the Next Lite only has a 47Wh battery, compared to the KUN’s massive 75Wh power.

Unlike on IndieGogo, there isn’t a choice to select between a higher storage version for either device. However, this could change over time.

In the meantime, even with the handhelds available in a limited capacity, it means Ayaneo fans can make the most of Best Buy’s services, including easier access to returns.

Hopefully, over time, more Ayaneo handhelds will be available through Best Buy. Especially for those who have their eyes on the upcoming Ayaneo Pocket DMG or Ayaneo Pocket Micro.