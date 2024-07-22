PS5 Pro leak reveals AMD RDNA4 ray tracing coming to the console

A new leak from a renowned leaker suggests that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be sporting AMD RDNA4 ray tracing features.

Reliable AMD leaker Kepler_L2 has revealed details on the PlayStation 5 Pro. The leak goes into what users can expect with Sony’s next console’s graphical performance.

As reported by VideoCardz, Kepler has shared a list of new features that are said to be part of RDNA4. Previously, Kepler accurately predicted the PS5 Pro using a custom AMD chip that utilizes RDNA3 and RDNA4 features. This is something other leakers and AMD documentation have since backed up.

AMD has so far kept quiet on the ray-tracing capabilities of RDNA4. Despite AMD announcing plans for Zen 5 and Zen 6 CPU architectures, the company has yet to confirm when RDNA4 chips will be made available.

Rumored AMD RDNA4 ray tracing features explained:

Double ray tracing intersect engine: This allows rays to be processed in parallel, potentially increasing GPU processing speed.

RT instance node transform: This allows 3D objects to be more efficiently rotated, scaled, and translated.

Ray Tracing Tri-Pair optimization: Reduces computational load needed to calculate ray-triangle intersections

Change flags encoded in barycentrics to simplify detection of procedural nodes: Unknown. Possibly something to do with procedural generation.

BVH Footprint Improvement: BVH stands for Bounding Volume Hierarchy. This probably relates to the faster grouping of scene geometry.

RT support for OBB and Instance Node Intersection: OBB stands for Oriented Bounding Box. A bounding box is an invisible box-like container that rapidly determines the size, position, and collision detection of a given object. This new feature might allow for more precise and efficient creation of bounding boxes.



The PlayStation 5 Pro seems likely to launch sometime in late 2024. An official announcement is expected from Sony regarding the console in September.