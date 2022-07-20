Xbox announces Discord Voice Chat integration: How to link account and use Discord on console

Dylan Horetski . 8 minutes ago

Discord has officially launched its long-awaited Xbox console voice chat integration. Here’s everything we know about it, including how to link your account.

Since its launch in 2015, Discord has quickly taken over as one of the internet’s most popular ways to communicate on PC and mobile, whether it’s through voice chat or text conversations.

Xbox players have wanted the service to make its way to the console for years, and it seemed like it was set to happen when Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord in 2021. However, that fell through… leaving fans in the dust.

Discord and Xbox officially announced on July 20 that they are finally bringing voice chat to Xbox consoles. Here’s everything we know about the new features.

Xbox

Discord voice chat on Xbox consoles

In a blog post on Xbox’s website, they went into detail about the newly available service.

Rolling out today for Xbox Insiders, the update will enable Discord voice chat and group calls that will be built into the interface on Xbox One, Series S, and Series X consoles. If you’re not in the Insiders program, don’t fret, as it will soon be released to everyone.

According to Xbox, you will be able to see who is in the call and speaking, and players will be able to seamlessly switch between Discord Voice and Xbox Game Chat.

Since they note that you can still use Xbox Game Chat, it’s safe to say that Discord voice will not take over as the primary way to communicate on the console.

How to link Discord and Xbox accounts

To use the new Discord Voice chat feature within your Xbox console, you’ll need to link your accounts.

Here’s how:

Press the Xbox button on your console to open the guide

on your console to open the guide Go to Parties & Chats , and click Try Discord Voice on Xbox

, and click on Xbox Scan the QR code – this will bring you to the apps to link your accounts

– this will bring you to the apps to link your accounts Once your accounts are linked, you can hop into a channel on Discord like normal

After joining a voice chat, you’ll see a new option for “ Join on Xbox ”

” The Xbox app will launch, and let you connect the Discord Voice Chat to your console

Going by the steps listed, it sounds like you will need to have the Xbox app installed on your PC or Mobile device but’s fairly seamless from there.