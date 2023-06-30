AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D gets official release date & is exclusive to Micro Center

AMD’s last hurrah for the AM4 platform, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D is set to launch at the start of July with one major catch.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D has just gotten two surprise announcements. First, it’s coming July 7 at the entry-level pricing of $229. Second, it’ll only be purchasable at Micro Center.

It’ll launch with 6-cores, and as spotted by VideoCardz, is already resulting in some killer budget gaming PCs from Micro Center. Originally reported specs and speeds seem to match up one-to-one, with the 5600X3D able to hit 4.4GHz with a boost and a base clock of 3.3GHz.

There’s a little more juice required, with the 5600X’s 65 Watts being increased to 105W thanks to the 3D V-Cache, which matches the impressive 5800X3D, leading many to believe that these chips are simply failed versions of its bigger brother with some cores disabled.

While there are pricing concerns, as the 7600X can be found for as little as $220, this doesn’t factor in the cost of upgrading your PC to AM5.

AMD has moved on from the last generation, creating a true cut-off by developing the AM5 platform. The downside to this is that it requires an expensive upgrade of a new motherboard and no option to keep your old DDR4 RAM.

While the 7800X3D has blown performance out of the water, a vast majority of PC enthusiasts might still not have the budget for a total overhaul of their systems.

AMD is looking to fill the gap in the market by releasing a low-cost AM4 CPU backed by its 3D V-Cache technology. The 3D V-Cache gives players an edge in performance, with the architecture consistently providing fantastic results.

However, the main point of contention for this launch is that it’ll be exclusive to Micro Center in the US. While available in most areas, it could limit who has access to the CPU upon launch.

Micro Center is even dubbing it “limited edition”, making it seem like the component might not be around for too long.

