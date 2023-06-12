AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D: Price & specifications speculation

AMD’s next CPU is rumored to be for the last-generation platform, AM4. The 5600X3D is set to bring the 3D V-Cache to an entry-level price point.

AMD’s Ryzen 5600X3D is rumored to be the company’s new AM4 processor, according to a new leak. Now on AM5 for its current gaming CPUs, going back to AM4 means you can circumvent a costly platform upgrade that would require a new motherboard and DDR5 RAM.

Article continues after ad

While future-proofing your system is always recommended, the performance of the current AM4 CPUs is still outstanding and leaves those on a budget with some great options. It appears that AMD has caught wind of this and plans to keep the platform going for some time with a new addition.

Not much is known about the 5600X3D, other than a few specs and speculation, but we’ve done our due diligence and sourced some reliable information regarding the upcoming chip.

Article continues after ad

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D specs

The specs for the 5600X3D leaked out thanks to Twitter user chi11eddog, who spotted the upcoming CPU on a spreadsheet. This spreadsheet houses all the specs, along with its OPN, or processor name.

AMD isn’t holding back, despite releasing a new product on the last-gen platform. Across six cores and 12 threads, you’ll receive a base clock of 3.3GHz, and that can be boosted to 4.4GHz. You also have to remember that it is coming with that killer 3D V-Cache that sets the AMD 3D CPUs from the competition each time.

Article continues after ad

Despite being a weaker chip on paper, we’re expecting some exceptional performance to be squeezed out of this in the budget PC builds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Spec AMD 5600X3D Ryzen 5 Cores 6 Threads 12 L2 Cache 3MB L3 Cache 96MB Base Clock 3.3GHz Boost Clock 4.4GHz

So far, there’s absolutely no release date being touted by anyone. However, with all the specs seemingly confirmed for the CPU, it’s very possible that the 5600X3D will launch relatively soon.

If it were to launch this year, this would make it the seventh CPU AMD has launched this year for the desktop. Counting the newly released laptop chips, Z1 and Z1 Extreme found inside the Asus ROG Ally, AMD starts to hit the double digits.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s a high possibility for AMD to launch the AM4-based chip this year as the price of the 5800X3D has bottomed out in a lot of places fairly recently. This could be to try to circumvent this and provide a truly cheaper alternative.

Ryzen 5 5600X3D estimated price

As with the release date, there’s no price attached to the rumors of the 5600X3D. With all the various factors in place, we’d suspect that the CPU might launch around the $200 range.

Article continues after ad

As previously mentioned, the 5800X3D has seen price slashes across the board, with Amazon slashing it by nearly 40%.