Asus ROG Ally leaked benchmark showcases powerful performance

The Asus ROG Ally seems to be victim to a fairly leaky ship, as leaked benchmarks showcase that the upcoming Steam Deck competitor could pack some incredibly impressive performance.

The Asus ROG Ally has been leaked even further. Until now we simply knew the name of the APU being used on the system, now, we’ve just got some cold, hard data on what you can expect from the upcoming handheld PC.

Competitors like Valve’s Steam Deck and the powerful Ayaneo 2 are unlikely to match up to the might of the Asus ROG Ally, which is sporting an AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics under the hood, too. A recent leak posted by Benchleaks via Twitter showcases a result for the ROG Ally’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

Furthermore, in the listing, we also get to see that the system benchmarked is indeed the Asus ROG Ally, after inspecting the model under the “System Information” portion of Geekbench.

Asus ROG Ally APU detailed and benchmarked

The leak itself gives us some insight into the nitty-gritty of the APU, which features 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a base frequency of 3.3 GHz, boosting all the way up to 5 GHz.

This makes us wince slightly, as that’s an incredibly fast clock speed for a portable console. We can’t help but wonder how well the chip is being cooled. The ROG Ally does use an ingenious solution with a dual-fan setup, but thermal performance remains to be seen.

We also get some further information and a confirmation that it is working with the “Phoenix” architecture of CPUs. The Ryzen Z1 is rumored to be a customized version of the Ryzen 7 7840U.

OpenCL benchmarks

The Asus ROG Ally manages to achieve an OpenCL score of 35498 in Geekbench 5.4.6. This is around an 11% performance increase when compared to devices that run on the previous-generation Ryzen 6800U, such as the Ayaneo 2.

We have yet to gain a better understanding of what else you should expect from the device, but until then, it might just be one of the more powerful handheld consoles ever made.

We’re still waiting to hear more about the ROG Ally, but as we gain more information about the system itself via leaks, we might hear more about the device very soon.