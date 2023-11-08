AMD offers Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for free with new CPUs & GPUs

AMD has launched a promotional bundle for its CPUs and GPUs which includes a copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, based on James Cameron’s ground-breaking film series.

Avatar’s fantastical world is no longer bound to the big screen, Ubisoft’s open-world adventure is on its way, and AMD is launching a promotion where you could get your hands on the brand-new title if you purchase a new CPU or GPU.

AMD’s bundle promotion includes a copy of the upcoming RPG Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is based on the film series, and lets the player take control of a Na’vi warrior to explore new areas of Pandora that had not previously been depicted in the movies. The game is due to release on December 7, 2023.

How to get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for free with AMD

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings the planet to life.

The bundle applies to certain ranges of AMD hardware, including the Ryzen 9 7000 series and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is one of the best gaming CPUs currently on the market. For GPUs, the offer encompasses the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT, RX 7900 GRE, RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT, and RX 7600. Also included in the offer are notebooks and laptops which use a combination of Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors and Radeon RX 6000M or 7000M series of dedicated graphics chips.

The promotion is already live and will run until December 30, 2023. The last available day to redeem the included game code will be January 27, 2024. It’s worth remembering for those tempted by this offer that you will need a socket AM5-compatible motherboard and DDR5 RAM to work with current AMD CPU chips.

This is far from the first time AMD has collaborated to promote the release of a new or upcoming game. Previous examples included Starfield, the Jedi: Survivor, and The Last of Us Part 1.