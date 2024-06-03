OnePlus 13 leak reveals missing feature but there’s a silver lining

The OnePlus 13 might not give you the option to charge the phone wirelessly, as a popular tipster claims the company is removing wireless charging. However, it might get a larger battery instead.

The OnePlus 13 isn’t expected to launch in the global market before early next year. That’s based on the launch timelines of the previous flagship. However, the leaks about the phone’s specifications are already coming out. The latest one reveals details about wireless charging.

As spotted by Notebookcheck, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed the OnePlus 13 will lack wireless charging. However, the tipster confirmed that the smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery and 100W wired charging (like the OnePlus 12).

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

The OnePlus 12 was the first OnePlus phone after the OnePlus 10 Pro to offer wireless charging. It supports wireless charging speeds up to 50W using the AirVOOC standard. We tested the phone’s wireless charging, and as the brand claimed, it indeed managed to charge the battery to 100% in just over 30 minutes.

Article continues after ad

Wireless charging is seldom this fast in smartphones. The best Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, can’t go beyond 15W, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max also maxes out at 15W via MagSafe.

It’s unclear why OnePlus would remove wireless charging from the OnePlus 13. One possible reason could be the large 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 12 has a 5,400mAh battery, but since OnePlus is increasing its size with the upcoming model, it could also increase its weight. Adding wireless charging on top of an already heavy phone could be a bad idea.

Article continues after ad

The previous OnePlus 13 leaks revealed that the smartphone will debut with a design change, doing away with the round camera island. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and feature a display that is curved on all four sides.