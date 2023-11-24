OnePlus 10T Black Friday deal slashes phone to half-price

Woot is selling the OnePlus 10T for the lowest price to date, slashing its price by almost 50% in this Black Friday deal.

OnePlus 10T is not the best OnePlus phone in the market (that would be the OnePlus 11) but it sure is a total steal, especially this Black Friday. Woot has gone wild and dropped the phone’s price by almost 50%. You can scoop up a fresh OnePlus 10T with a whopping $315 off the original MSRP.

Don’t mistake the OnePlus 10T for just any budget phone in the market. It brings a powerful Qualcomm processor, which is good enough for gaming or performing even the most demanding tasks. There’s a massive battery on the phone with absolutely bonkers 150W charging support. This OnePlus 10T deal won’t last forever, so act quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

OnePlus 10T is the best phone at this price

OnePlus

Woot is selling the OnePlus 10T with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You can get it in two color options— Moonstone Black and Jade Green. Amazon Prime Members can enjoy an additional $20 discount when making their purchase through the Woot app.

OnePlus 10T was announced last year and it is only second to the OnePlus 11. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and packs a large 4800mAh battery. The main highlight of the phone is its superfast charging. It supports 150W wired charging (125W for 110V sockets).

There’s a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display on the smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with stereo speakers and runs Android 12 out of the box.

