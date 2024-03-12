OnePlus 12R gets $100 discount with extra freebie in limited deal

OnePlus 12R is the latest budget phone from OnePlus, and you can get it with a $100 discount on Amazon, thanks to a free gift card.

OnePlus recently announced the OnePlus 12 as its latest and greatest flagship phone. The smartphone is an all-rounder with a large battery, powerful chipset, and great cameras. However, the OnePlus 12R, which was launched alongside the flagship, appears to be a better value. The smartphone costs a lot less than its premium sibling but packs dependable specs. You can even grab a free $100 Amazon gift card if you buy the OnePlus 12R right now.

Amazon is offering a $100 gift card on any storage and color options of the OnePlus 12R. The handset is offered in 8GB or 16GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage. You can get it in Gray and Blue color options. Amazon is offering a free gift card only for a limited time. You may want to act fast.

OnePlus 12R packs powerful specs

OnePlus 12R is currently one of the most feature-packed budget phones you can get. It has the same 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display as the OnePlus 12 and is powered by the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The handset has a triple camera system with the same 50MP main camera unit as the OnePlus 12. It also gets an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro shooter.

OnePlus 12R gets a 5,500mAh unit, which is 100mAh more than the OnePlus 12. It supports 80W wired charging but misses on wireless charging. OnePlus 12R runs Android 14 on the software front with the OxygenOS skin on top.

If you are looking for a budget phone and don’t want to go for the Galaxy A54 or Pixel 7a, the OnePlus 12R has your name written on it. You can also wait for the Pixel 8a, which might launch sometime later this year.

