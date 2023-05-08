How to play Street Fighter 6 Open Beta: Dates, characters, registration

Street Fighter 6 is getting an Open Beta shortly before the highly-anticipated fighting game launches on June 2. Here’s how you can get in on the first-slinging action.

Street Fighter 6 is one of the most-hyped fighting games right now. In fact, stats from EVO’s early-bird registration show that it’s the number-one most popular title at the famous fighting game tournament months before it’s even scheduled to take place in August.

As such, it makes sense that fans of the beloved franchise can’t wait to get their paws on its next installment — and they’ve been able to, in small doses.

In 2022 and early 2023, Capcom held a closed beta test for the game, where fans got to play as a select few characters in a single mode. Later, a demo was released — but players could only access tutorial modes and the game’s World Tour section.

Capcom Street Fighter 6 is one of the most highly-anticipated fighting games of the year.

Now, Street Fighter 6 is pulling out all the stops as its release date looms on the horizon. On May 8, Capcom announced that an open beta for the game will be available for players to get acquainted with their characters and the title’s new mechanics ahead of launch day.

When is the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta happening?

World Warriors can get in on Street Fighter 6’s Open Beta from May 19 – 21.

It’s a limited time to test your skills against other players before the real deal happens, but you won’t have to wait too long, as the game officially launches just under two weeks later on June 2.

What’s available in the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta?

According to the announcement video, players will get access to Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, and Battle Hub Matches, as well as Open Tournaments, Extreme Battle Mode, the Game Center, and — last but certainly not least — Training Mode.

This is a huge jump from the previous Closed Betas and even the Demo Version of the game, which dropped in April with extremely limited modes.

That’s not all; crossplay is also available for PS5, XBox Series X | S, and Steam, so the entire crew can get together to trade blows over the net!

What characters can you play in the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta?

Players get a pick of eight characters for Street Fighter 6’s Open Beta: Ryu, Ken, Guile, Chun-Li, Juri, Kimberly, Luke, and Jamie. It looks like you’ll have to test your patience for other fighters like DeeJay and Blanka!

Capcom Guile is one of the fighters included in Street Fighter 6’s Open Beta in May.

How to sign up for Street Fighter 6 Open Beta

To sign up for the beta, players will need to register with their Capcom ID and link their platform of choice. Then, all you have to do is download the software from the platform of your choice and get to fighting. It’s worth noting that the Beta will only activate during the allotted dates — so you won’t be able to jump in right away.

