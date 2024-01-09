Street Fighter 6 fans disappointed with “wasted potential” as Spy x Family collaboration revealed

Street Fighter 6‘s long-awaited Spy x Family collaboration is finally here. However, fans are not happy since the collaboration presented players with avatar costumes which is something that nobody wanted.

The Spy x Family collaboration announcement with Street Fighter 6 created a lot of hype within the community. CAPCOM worked alongside WIT Studio to create a small animation as well where Yor and Chun Li seem to be fighting a friendly duel.

This led to several fans of the game believing that CAPCOM would introduce Yor’s costume for Chun Li or they might be looking to bring the characters from the anime as part of the roster. Unfortunately, none of that happened and instead, players received avatar costumes of Yor and Loid, stickers, and a few other minor goodies.

This made fans feel extremely disappointed as they felt that CAPCOM wasted the potential for some serious hype-driven moments in the community.

Street Fighter 6 fans unhappy with wasted Spy x Family collaboration

The discussion regarding this topic started after the official Street Fighter account on Twitter posted all the necessary information surrounding the Spy x Family collaboration. However, as soon as the post went live, fans started showcasing their disappointment on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) as the collaboration was nothing like what was expected.

One such fan commented on the Reddit thread, “All that wasted potential, yay Tekken 8 ig.” Another fan mentioned, “I swear, Capcom has a thing for limiting their own business. What a shame.”

One of the users on X chimed in, “One of the fumbles of all time. A Yor skin for Chun would sell billions but instead more avatar stuff.” Another disappointed fan claimed, “The fact you keep pushing stuff on avatars and not on the characters people play is insane. Absolutely insane that SF6 had the hottest release and keeps floundering updates.”

The idea that fans have regarding the collaboration is that a costume for Chun Li being dressed as Yor would have been infinitely better. While avatar is a nice concept, the only time players can use them are either in World Tour mode or friendly duels in Battle Hub.

Unfortunately, most of the player base does not take part in either and is focused on the competitive side of the game through Fighting Grounds. Therefore, a costume for Chun Li would have sold a lot more since she is a popular character and the whole idea of dressing her as Yor is quite a lucrative concept.