Stellar Blade: All voice actors & cast list

Stellar Blade, the highly anticipated action-adventure from Shift Up, drops on April 26 for the PlayStation 5, so here is all the voice actors attached to the cast.

Stellar Blade is shaping up to be a major PlayStation 5 release for April 2024, the game is set to offer “a total of 22 languages and nine different voiceover dubbings.”

Voice dubs will include Korean, English and Japanese. Although there’s a caveat with the Japanese voice overs. They won’t be available regions other than Japan due to conditions in their Japanese contracts.

Here’s all the known voice actors & cast for Stellar Blade. We’ll continue to keep it update with all the info that’s revealed in the coming weeks.

All Stellar Blade English voice actors

Lilly: Rosie Jones

Shift Up Corporation

Rosie Jones will likely be recognizable to many players. She’s worked on several popular games, including providing the voice of Bex, Nadira and various other NPCs in the recent Baldur’s Gate 3.

Rosie Jones also voices Tesleen in FFXIV’s Shadowbringers expansion and the voices of Pixel and Poppy in 2020’s Beyond a Steel Sky.

Eve: Erica Lindbeck

After hearing the English VAs in this year’s promo trailers, there is some speculation amongst some fans Erica Lindbeck will be providing the voice of Eve, however there’s been no official announcement about her involvement with the project.

All Korean Stellar Blade voice actors

Adam: Jae-heon Jeong

Shift Up Corporation

Blizzard fans may recognise this voice when they hear it. Jae-heon Jeong also provides the voice acting for Imperius in the Korean dub for Diablo 3, as well as Kael’thas Sunstrider in WoW’s Korean dub.

He’s also served as the Korean voice actor of countless animated characters, including Speed-o-Sonic Sound from One Punch Man and the iconic Looney Tunes character, Bugs Bunny.

Eve: Ri-na Park

Ri-na Park is an up-and-coming Korean VA and Eve will be her first Triple A title role. She’s provided voice acting for the idol anime Shining Star. She also provides the Korean voice for Caramel Arrow in Cookie Run.