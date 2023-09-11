Todd Howard confirms when Starfield’s official mod support will arrive

Bethesda’s space epic, Starfield, is about to get even grander. Todd Howard has just confirmed that official mod support will touch down in 2024, promising an enhanced journey for players.

Since its launch, Starfield has captivated gamers with its vast universe and near-endless possibilities.

But as with many of Bethesda’s titles, the modding community has been eagerly awaiting the tools to further customize and enhance their space adventures. Their anticipation is set to end soon, with Todd Howard’s recent announcement.

In a detailed interview with Famitsu, Howard, the mastermind behind many of Bethesda’s iconic titles, shed light on the game’s development journey and the future of modding in Starfield. While modders have already been showcasing their creativity, from UI overhauls to space travel modifications, the introduction of the official Creation Kit will be a game-changer.

Drawing parallels with the modding timelines of previous Bethesda classics like Skyrim and Fallout 4, the Starfield community can expect an improved modding experience likely sometime in the middle of 2024.

The Creation Kit 2, tailored specifically for Starfield’s Creation Engine 2, will pave the way for deeper content, potentially introducing new quests, planets, and intricate systems.

Platforms like NexusMods have already seen a surge in Starfield mods, ranging from technical tweaks and aesthetic overhauls to the more recent Stormtrooper takeover.

With the impending release of the Creation Kit, the modding scene is poised to explode. Players might just see the addition of ground vehicles, canine companions, and an expanded roster of romanceable characters.

Beyond the modding horizon, Howard also teased extensive post-launch DLC for Starfield, reminiscent of the expansive content seen in previous Bethesda titles.

But for now, the timeline for those additions and the exact date we can expect official mod support remains unknown.